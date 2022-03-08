Budding new Heights CBD bar gets wild with buzzy cocktails and infused coffee

Cousins Adyson and Andrew Alvis, the duo behind West U's Grinders Coffee Bar & The CBD Apothecary are upping their game. The pair just launched Wild in The Heights, a one-stop-shop featuring coffee, cocktails, and CBD. It's located at 1212 N. Shepherd Dr.

“Wild brings a one-of-a-kind experience, whether you’re looking to grab a coffee or cocktails with friends or looking for a product to help with muscle pain or relaxation," said co-founder Adyson Alvis in a press release announcing the new spot. "We wanted to create a space where everyone has a unique and enjoyable experience unlike anywhere in Houston.”

Indeed, Wild is a first of its kind in the Lone Star State. While there are thousands of spots across Texas that offer coffee, cocktail and CBD, we haven't found any that do it all in one place.

Here, guests will find cocktails like the Flower Power, which blends Fords gin with Hangar 1 Mandarin vodka, hibiscus, pineapple, ginger, and lime; coffee concoctions such as the Lucky Charms, made with Wild's signature blend coffee, Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Drambuie, honey, and marshmallows; and the Pink Loco, an elixir of raspberry, coconut, citrus, mint and 20 milligrams of Full Spectrum CBD.

Frozen drinks are also available. The pair also partnered with Heights-based coffee company Tenfold to offer selections from around the world. Wild's coffee bar selections include traditional and specialty items, such as a honey lavender latte and matcha latte.

Those who want a kick to their coffee can check out selections like the Skywalker OG, with in-house vanilla syrup infused with 20 milligrams of Full Spectrum CBD

The cousins wanted their spot to be a place for others to kick back and relax. The décor and vibe were inspired by their travels in Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Indonesia. The interior features light wood with pops of color from pink neon signs and walls covered in tropical greenery.

Look for rattan light fixtures and an array of seating that includes lounge space, bistro tables, and barstools. London-based branding agency Harrison created Wild's concept and product line.

Already buzzing in the neighborhood, Wild carries a range of hemp products, including their own branded gummies, flowers, and pre-rolls, along with a large selection from top brands, several based in the Lone Star State, such as Texarkana, Hometown Hero, Bayou City Hemp Co., and others.

---

Wild; 1212 N. Shepherd Dr.; hours are Sunday through Thursday from 8 am-midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 8 am-2 am.