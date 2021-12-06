Tilman Fertitta's luxurious new Mastro's sets sail in The Woodlands this week

The Woodlands will welcome a high energy new restaurant this week. Mastro’s Ocean Club will open in the former Grotto space (9595 Six Pines Dr.) this Wednesday, December 8.

The new restaurant will be the first Mastro's Ocean Club in Texas. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquired Mastro’s Restaurants from a private equity firm in 2013 and opened a location of Mastro's Steakhouse at The Post Oak hotel in 2017. Since then, it’s been one of Houston’s most successful restaurants, regularly drawing celebrities with its see-and-be-seen atmosphere, lively bar scene, and upscale steakhouse fare.

“It’s fitting that Texas’ first Mastro’s Ocean Club is opening in The Woodlands,” Fertitta said in a statement. “I’ve invested in this community for more than 25 years, and have always admired the city’s wide-reaching success. This dynamic hometown will soon celebrate the opening of one of the best restaurants in America and Houstonians from across the city will travel to experience this renowned concept.”

Similar to the Mastro's Steakhouse at The Post Oak in the Galleria area, Mastro's Ocean Club will offer an outdoor patio with a waterwall as well as a high energy bar area that features live music daily. Semi-private dining areas are available for groups.

Compared to the steakhouse, Ocean Club features a more diverse selection of seafood. Ingredients such as Alaskan king crab, New Zealand salmon, Chilean sea bass, and more get incorporated into dishes such as seafood towers, lobster mashed potatoes, and sushi items developed for Mastro's by chef Angel Carbajal of Cabo San Lucas’s Nick-San.

Of course, diners may also choose USDA Prime and Japanese steaks. Perhaps even more importantly, Mastro's wide array of vegetable sides and its signature Warm Butter Cake are also present and accounted for.

“It’s a little bigger menu that’s expanded where it has a few more seafood dishes.” Fertitta told CultureMap in June. “Honestly, most people don’t know the difference when they walk in. They’re seeing the name Mastro’s, and that’s enough.”