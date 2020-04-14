Houston rap legend Bun B brings back spicy sandwich for a cool cause

Bun B and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys are teaming up to help Houston's musicians. The sandwich restaurant has brought back the local hip-hop superstar's Hot Wang sandwich to benefit the Houston Music Foundation, a newly launched organization that issues grants to musicians who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally released last September as the first entry in Antone's H-Town Originals series, the Hot Wang sandwich ($8.95) features breaded and fried chicken breast that's "drizzled" with Buffalo sauce, topped with crispy bacon and blue cheese-ranch dressing, and served on a ciabatta bun by Bread Man Baking Co. Antone's will donate 50 percent of the sandwich's proceeds to the Houston Music Foundation.

The sandwich will be available via delivery and to-go from Antone's two locations near the Galleria (4520 San Felipe St.) and in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest (2724 W TC Jester Blvd.) "for the foreseeable future," according to a representative. Its recently opened location in the Texas Medical Center has closed temporarily.

"Bun B is an advocate for restaurants, he’s an advocate for Houston, and most importantly he is an advocate for people," Legacy Restaurants vice president of business operations Dave Mayes said in a statement. "So many people were fed during our last campaign due to his enthusiastic support. These types of collaborations are a lot of fun but more importantly, they keep people fed and help keep us all moving during a time that’s challenging for everyone,”

As an extension of local non-profit Artists for Artists, the Houston Music Foundation issues $500 grants to local musicians. Restrictions on gatherings have required musicians to cancel performances, which has led to a sharp decline in their incomes.

“The music industry is very close," HMF co-founder Mark C. Austin added. "We’re family, and we want to do what family does — take care of each other.”