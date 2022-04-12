New upscale restaurant in former Houston's space sets eagerly anticipated opening date

One of this year's most eagerly anticipated new restaurants will open its doors this week. The Warwick begins dinner service this Friday, April 15.

Located in the former Houston's space on Westheimer at Fountain View (5888 Westheimer Rd.), The Warwick aims to provide an upscale atmosphere with a menu grounded in classic Cajun and Creole fare. As CultureMap reported in February, the project unites a group of veteran operators, including Steve Rogers (Bar 5015), Rob Wright (Prospect Park), Mazen Baltagi (Slowpokes), and local attorney Kurt Agomuo. Collectively, they bring more than 20 years of experience running everything from coffee shops to steakhouses to the new establishment.

“Guests should expect a superb culinary experience paired with a refreshed, modern atmosphere,” Wright said in a statement. “The sophisticated and alluring vibe sets the tone for an eventful evening on the town.”

To create that superb culinary experience, the partners turned to executive chef Antoine Ware. The New Orleans native has worked at some of Houston's best restaurants, including Harold's in the Heights, as well as alongside Chris Shepherd at Catalan and Underbelly. Originally a consultant on the project, Ware has committed to be the restaurant's full time chef.

“This is my most exciting menu to date," Ware said. "I grew up cooking this style of food so having the opportunity to showcase refreshed and modern versions of classic dishes is really my specialty.”

The dinner menu starts with shareables such as raw or chargrilled oysters, Korean cauliflower, and polenta balls. Entree choices include Gulf shrimp and grits, Snapper Orleans (served over jambalaya risotto), and Chicken 713 Pasta (Statler cut breast served over garlic crème pasta with roasted asparagus and cherry tomatoes).

Ware's menu also nods to the space's former occupant. Diners will find riffs on Houston's signatures such as The Dip (spinach and artichoke dip), Thai noodle salad with grilled shrimp, and a Hawaiian ribeye.

Interior designer Nicki Dooms of NHI Design has transformed the space with light-colored woods, copper and gold tones, and custom marble flooring. The space offers both a private dining room and outdoor seating.

For now, The Warwick opens daily at 4 pm. It plans to add lunch in May with brunch to follow in July.