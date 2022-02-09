Home » Restaurants + Bars
introducing The Warwick

Upscale new restaurant paying homage to Houston graces the Galleria area

Warwick restaurant exterior rendering
The Warwick will open later this spring. Courtesy of NHI Design
Warwick restaurant butter poached lobster
Butter-poached lobster. Photo by Raydon Creative
Warwick restaurant Antoine Ware
Chef-consultant Antoine Ware. Photo by Raydon Creative
Warwick restaurant lamb chops
Lamb chops. Photo by Raydon Creative
Warwick restaurant bar rendering
A rendering shows plans for the bar area. Courtesy of NHI Design
Warwick restaurant dining room rendering
The interior will feature lots of booths. Courtesy of NHI Design
A new upscale restaurant is coming to the Galleria area this spring. The Warwick will occupy the former Houston's restaurant at 5888 Westheimer Rd. 

Named for the historic Houston hotel in the Museum District (now Hotel ZaZa), The Warwick aims to provide an upscale experience. The project unites a group of veteran operators, including Steve Rogers (Bar 5015), Rob Wright (Prospect Park), Mazen Baltagi (Slowpokes), and local attorney Kurt Agomuo. Collectively, the group has operated everything from coffee shops to steakhouses and brings more than 20 years of experience to their new endeavor.

“This project has been in the works for over a year now, and we’re excited to finally give Houston a taste of The Warwick," Baltagi said in a statement. "What better ode to the great city of Houston’s diverse population than with a tribute to it with a sundry of culinary menu options that exemplify our city.”

Those menu options have been created by chef Antoine Ware. The New Orleans native has worked at some of Houston's best restaurants, including Brennan's of Houston and Harold's in the Heights as well as alongside Chris Shepherd at Catalan and Underbelly. Although working as a consultant for The Warwick (rather than its executive chef), a representative tells CultureMap the chef will be in the kitchen for the opening and beyond.

Ware's Southern-inspired menu will include dishes such as raw and chargrilled oysters, lamb chops, butter-poached lobster tails, a vegan pasta, and more. The Warwick will also pay homage to Houston's with dishes such as a take on spinach and artichoke dip, Thai noodle salad, and a Hawaiian ribeye.

“Our menu is appealing to both business diners and those looking for a night of celebration,” Ware said. “Excellent food paired with the atmosphere.”

Interior designer Nicki Dooms of NHI Design has transformed the space with light-colored woods, copper and gold tones, and custom marble flooring. As shown in the renderings above, the restaurant will offer a private dining room and two outdoor patios. 

In terms of atmosphere, diners can expect an experience that puts the focus squarely on the food. The Warwick will cater to a business crowd at lunch with an elevated experience at dinner. Those looking for DJs and bottle service will have to opt for one of its owners' other concepts. 

