Texas' favorite burger chain delivers jumbo $90M bonus to employees

Texas’ favorite fast-food hamburger spot has delivered an extra-large gift to hardworking employees. Whataburger has awarded more than $90 million in bonuses to its workers across its 10-state market footprint, the company announced.

In addition to the extra funds, Whataburger team members also received what the company dubs “Extra Mile” bonuses, emergency pay, and a doubling of 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

Whataburger brass notes that despite a global pandemic and a catastrophic, statewide freeze, employees (known as “family members”) helped set record company performance numbers from March 2020 to March 2021.

The company also announced that it is elevating and enhancing the role of its general managers, including new titles: operating partners. These new partners have the capability to earn a six-figure salary, bonus potential of up to 150 percent of target incentives, and work/life balance, per a release.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, in a statement. “Our family members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both.”