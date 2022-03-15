These Houston restaurants and bakeries are standing with Ukraine

Houston restaurants are raising money for organizations that are providing assistance to the people of Ukraine. The efforts benefit a range of organizations that are assisting refugees in both Ukraine and Poland along with other relief efforts.

Underbelly Hospitality has already stepped up. Last week, Chris Shepherd’s three restaurants raised $9,846 for celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. In addition, the company’s operations director Nina Quincy has spent the last week in Poland feeding refugees.

The list below includes everything from cookies to cocktails to Houston best pierogies. In other words, Houstonians have lots of delicious ways to #standwithUkraine.

Georgia James

The luxurious steakhouse will donate 20 percent of sales from a special wine list created by sommelier Matthew Pridgen. This special will run for as long as the restaurant is operating out of 1658 Westheimer Rd. (approximately two months).

Dessert Gallery

The Upper Kirby bakery will donate 100 percent of proceeds from sales of its Ukrainian-inspired butter cookies to World Central Kitchen.

Kenny & Ziggy’s

The Galleria-area deli has always sold Ukrainian meatballs. It will donate $2 from every meatball appetizer and $4 from every meatball entree to Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit dedicated to building a more prosperous and democratic Ukraine.

Phat Eatery

Katy’s favorite Malaysian restaurant will donate 100-percent of proceeds from its signature roti canai, an Indian-style flatbread, through the end of March.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar

San Leon’s seaside seafood restaurant has created a special cocktail in support of World Central Kitchen. It will donate 100 percent of proceeds from the Kyiv cocktail (Blue Chair rum, peach schnapps, Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice) to the organization. It aims to raise $10,000 with the effort.

Riel

Chef-owner Ryan Lachaine, whose mother is of Ukrainian heritage, will do his part for World Central Kitchen by donating 100 percent of pierogi sales in March to World Central Kitchen. The Montrose restaurant offers both a regular potato and cheese pierogi as well as a more decadent truffle and caviar version.

Rustika Café and Bakery

The Jewish-Mexican bakery will donate a portion of proceeds from items on its dessert happy hour menu (Monday-Saturday, 2 pm to close) to the International Rescue Committee. Items include specially priced coffee and desserts, including espresso drinks, cookies, pies, and more.

Three Brothers Bakery

Opened by three brothers who survived the Holocaust, this staple of the Jewish community has created a heart-shaped sugar cookie decorated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Three Brothers will donate $2.50 per cookie to a fundraiser organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. In addition, it will donate $30 per dozen sold for shipment to destinations throughout America. The bakery aspires to sell at least 1,000 cookies.