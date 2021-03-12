A delicious new Texas culinary documentary, plus good eats at Messina Hof

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," author and filmmaker Adán Medrano joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss his new documentary film, Truly Texas Mexican. Inspired by Medrano's cookbook of the same name, Truly Texas Mexican tells the story of 15,000 years of Texas culinary history from Native people to their modern descendants.

Traveling throughout South Texas, Medrano introduces viewers to women who are preserving these Mexican American culinary traditions. Along the way, he eats really well: from a grapefruit pie that leaves him speechless to traditional barbacoa — a whole cow's head cooked overnight in an earthen pit. Although the story is very specific to Texas, Medrano notes that the film's themes are universal.

"We hope this will be the start of other stories. We hope that the way that this is told is a humanistic way," Medrano says. Quoting the film's director Aníbal Capoano, Medrano adds "This is a universal story. This is not just about Texas. This is about every community in Latin America. The way the book tells it, it's a human story."

The film can be viewed on Apple TV, Google, Youtube, and Amazon. It will also air on Houston's PBS affiliate KUHT on March 29 at 9 pm, April 4 at 2:30 am, and April 7 at 3:30 pm.

Prior to the interview, Avondale Food & Wine owner Mary Clarkson joins Sandler to discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: what Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end capacity restrictions and the statewide mask mandate means for restaurants; Doris Metropolitan's plans to open Badolina Bakery in Rice Village; and downtown taqueria La Calle expanding with new locations in Midtown and Garden Oaks.

In the restaurant of the week segment, Clarkson and Sandler discuss their recent meal at Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen. Recently opened in Richmond, the facility is both Houston's largest winery and offers an Italian-inspired food menu that includes frito misto, meatballs, and Neapolitan-style pizza.

