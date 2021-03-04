Houston’s Israeli steakhouse spins off new bakery in Rice Village

The team behind the best restaurant bread program in Houston will open a new bakery to expand its offerings. Badolina Bakery & Cafe will open this spring in Rice Village.

The establishment will serve as a showcase for pastry chef Michal Michaeli, who has earned wide acclaim for her work at Israeli-inspired steakhouse Doris Metropolitan. Michaeli worked with Doris Metropolitan chef Sash Kurgan to develop the menu, which incorporates both family recipes and the techniques she's developed throughout her career. Similar to its steakhouse sibling, Badolina will offer sweet and savory pastries, specialty sourdough breads, croissants, babkas, and more that incorporate Israeli and Middle Eastern flavors.

“Our baking ability was impossible to expand through just one segment of our restaurant so we’ve really put a lot of time into conceptualizing Badolina and its offerings,” managing partner Itai Ben Eli said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring something of this nature to Houston and share it with the community.”

Named for a popular children's book about the importance of seizing one's destiny, Badolina will occupy 1,500 square feet next to Hamsa, the modern Israeli restaurant that the Doris Metropolitan team will open later this year. It's designed as a grab-and-go experience that will share patio seating with Hamsa. The cafe posted a sneak peek of its interior to Instagram.

“Badolina will take you on a journey that you have yet to experience. The textures and combination of flavor profiles are something we are excited to share with you all,” Michaeli added.