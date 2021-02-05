Houston's largest winery debuts with sprawling bar, patio, and restaurant

The Houston-area's largest winery has opened for business. Texas winemaker Messina Hof's new facility in Richmond's Harvest Green community is now serving oenophiles and diners.

Originally announced in 2019, Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen joins Messina Hof's facilities in Bryan, Grapevine, and Fredericksburg. The new facility represents the latest evolution of Messina Hof's expansion. It features an expansive tasting room with an 83-foot wine bar, a full-service restaurant, covered patio, and two private tasting rooms.

In addition, Messina Hof will produce wine from onsite vineyards. The company has moved all of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping operations to Harvest Green.

“The expansion of our business with the addition of Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen is a continuation of our vision to innovate and grow Texas wine,” said Messina Hof CEO and winemaker, Paul M. Bonarrigo, in a statement. “We look forward to inviting new guests and familiar faces alike into our doors and to our tables to experience our top-notch hospitality and signature Texas wine.”

The winery's restaurant serves dishes that utilize both wine as well as herbs and produce grown at Harvest Green's farm. For example, the Italian-inspired menu includes dishes such as Petite Sirah-poached pear salad and pork chop with fig agrodulce. In addition, an imported, wood-fired oven will be used to create Neapolitan-style pizzas.

All told, the winery will employ 100 people. The restaurant is led by general manager Michael Miller and executive chef Corey Bowers.

Throughout February, the winery will be in soft opening mode with special events for Harvest Green residents and members of Messina Hof's wine club. Hours will be: Monday and Tuesday 4-9 pm; Wednesday and Thursday 11 am–9 pm; Friday 11 am–10 pm; Saturday 10 am–10 pm; and Sunday 10 am–8 pm. Regular restaurant and tasting hours will begin after the grand opening in late February.

“With our onsite farm and vineyard, Harvest Green is an ideal choice for this newest Messina Hof venture," Harvest Green general manager Jerry Ulke added. "They are a very welcome addition, and their beautiful winery and exquisite wines will greatly enhance our resident lifestyle.”