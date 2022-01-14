Boozy Houston breakfast joint whips up first Austin-area cafes

Sometimes it’s a good thing to end up with egg on your face, especially if you’re the kind of breakfast enthusiast that takes your omelette with a side of booze. And Houston'’s cult-favorite breakfast eatery The Toasted Yolk Cafe is certainly willing to egg Austinites on in that regard with a move into the Capital City.

Toasted Yolk, which specializes in a variety of breakfast, brunch, lunch, and cocktail offerings, has signed an area development agreement to bring the eatery to Austin.

Franchisees Ron and Val Claypool will open the first local restaurant at 14105 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cedar Park this summer. And the company’s website notes another Austin location will be coming soon.

It’s all part of an expansion plan that has the eatery growing across Texas and the South. According to company’s website, The Toasted Yolk currently has 16 locations in the works, adding to its already significant presence of 20 locations in Texas and beyond.

Locals will likely be drawn to Toasted Yolk’s made-from-scratch and farm-to-table menu items. Breakfast and brunch fan favorites include churro doughnuts; Nutella banana berry crepes; the Cowboy Scramble (two split buttermilk biscuits covered with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, and three scrambled eggs topped with country sausage gravy); the West Coast Arnold (a Benedict-style sammie with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce); pancakes and waffles galore; and just about any kind of omelette or egg specialty you could dream up.

Lunch offerings include loads of sandwiches, salads, and soups, as well as dirty-in-the-best-way Junkyard Fries, which come topped with house-made chili, queso, and jalapeños.

And with the keen understanding that “it’s never too early to get toasted,” the restaurant also offers some seriously alluring morning cocktails all day long, including classic mimosas; frozen Bellinis; Bloody Marys; a Rise ’N’ Shine Punch (Bombay Sapphire Gin, pineapple juice, orange juice, passion fruit syrup, and a strawberry slice); Jackie’s Morning Rita (exactly the dreamy drink it sounds like); and a tempting concoction known as the Breakfast Nogg (Evan Williams Bourbon, vanilla syrup, whole milk, Angostura Bitters, and nutmeg), among many other boozy sips.

“There’s no doubt that The Toasted Yolk’s friendly atmosphere and amazing food are going to be a big hit in the Austin area,” says Ron Claypool via a release, noting that the couple was sold on joining The Toasted Yolk family because of the quality food, atmosphere, executive team, and the brand’s profitable business plan.

“We’re especially excited to be able to connect with the community on a day-to-day basis, sharing wonderful food that will make their day a little brighter. We can’t wait to show Austinites what The Toasted Yolk is all about when we join the Cedar Park community this year.”

Follow The Toasted Yolk on Instagram for updates about the local expansion and to get acquainted with your new favorite breakfast specials.