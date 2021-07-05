National breakfast restaurant chain cracks open newest Houston locale

A trendy national breakfast spot is cracking open a new Houston outpost. The Toasted Yolk, a hub for those who love that first meal of the day, is set to open in the heart of Bellaire (5103 Bellaire Blvd, Suite. 160) on Monday, July 12 at 7 am, the company announced.

To toast the big opening, is giving diners an extraordinary opportunity to win free breakfasts for a year. Patrons scan a QR code with their smartphone to be entered into a digital raffle to snag the grand prize of 52 free breakfasts.

Other community-minded events include a First Responders Day on Thursday, July 8 and Healthcare Workers Day on Friday, July 9. The Toasted Yolk rose to national prominence serving up egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch.

New additions to the menu include Arnie Yolk’s Chicken and Waffles, featuring made-in-house chicken tenders sandwiched between the restaurant’s famous Belgium-style waffles—made with cheddar cheese and diced jalapeños in the batter and topped with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Also on the menu are three specialty crepe dishes: Nutella Berry Banana, Toffee Toffee Cream Cream, and Lemon Very Berry.

The national chain joins breakfast purveyors in Bellaire including Dandelion Cafe, Bosscat Kitchen, Dish Society, and Adair Kitchen.