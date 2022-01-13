Behind the scenes at a Houston-area culinary ranch, plus CityCentre's hottest new restaurant

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Ryan Cade and Blake Robertson join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss R-C Ranch. Founded 10 years ago, the duo operate a 2,800-acre farm in Brazoria County and recently opened a butcher shop in the Houston Farmers Market.

The conversation touches on a range of topics, including the owners' decision to partner on the business, why they selected wagyu beef, and what it's been like to open their first dedicated retail outpost. Sandler asks about Cade about R-C's relationship with Chris Shepherd; the Beard Award winner uses its beef at Georgia James and the newly-opened Underbelly Burger.

I remember the first time I met him. I was trying to figure out what he and I had in common. I'm a country guy from Brazoria County and a rancher. Don't know a lot about the restaurant business. He's potentially the biggest name, certainly in Houston, maybe in Texas. I didn't know what I was getting into when I met him. If you ask me today, I'll tell you I love that guy. Not only is he a great chef and a successful person, he's as genuine of an individual as you'll ever meet. I'd run through a brick wall for him.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Felice Sloan discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: chef Sherman Yeung's plans to open Money Cat, a new sushi restaurant in Upper Kirby; the imminent return of Austin's Chi'Lantro BBQ to Houston; the temporary closure of Backstreet Cafe; and Kenny & Ziggy's plans to move to a new location.

In the restaurants of the week segment, the hosts discuss their recent meal at Daily Gather, the new restaurant in CityCentre from the owners of Dish Society. They also share first impressions of Mastro's Ocean Club, the luxurious steakhouse that recently opened in The Woodlands.

