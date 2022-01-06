Houston's best deli reveals closing date for original location before big move

Houston's best deli is ready for its big move. Kenny & Ziggy's will close its current location after service on Sunday, January 16.

The restaurant will then spend the next week or two moving down the street into its new home at 1743 Post Oak Blvd. It will announce an opening date in the coming weeks.

First announced in 2020, Kenny & Ziggy's is moving approximately half a mile north on Post Oak Boulevard to a bigger, better space. Formerly home to Luby's, the new location will seat 300 in its main dining room (100 more than the current location) plus another 100 in its private "Schmooze Room." For the first time, the restaurant will offer outdoor seating on two covered patios.

In addition to sitting in the dining room, customers will find a bar that serves cocktails and its own menu of snacks. Kids of all ages will enjoy an old fashioned soda fountain and coffee bar that serves sundaes, milkshakes, espresso beverages, and a full range of sweets.

While the space will be new, the look will be familiar. Autographed Broadway playbills and signed posters will adorn the walls. Booths will be the restaurant's signature red.

"If everyone loves Kenny & Ziggy's, this is going to be Kenny & Ziggy's on steroids," chef-owner Ziggy Gruber told CultureMap in 2020. "We're going to have a full bakery, a full delicatessen and appetizing counter. We're going to have a soda fountain and a full bar. It's going to be fantastic."

Known for staples like its pastrami sandwich, matzo ball soup, and smoked fish plates, Kenny & Ziggy's has provided Houstonians with a classic Jewish deli experience for over 20 years. Gruber also starred in Deli Man, a 2015 documentary that examined the role delis play in Jewish American culture.