Deshaun Watson-backed cheesesteak restaurant opens new Houston location this week

The second Houston location of Deshaun Watson's new cheesesteak restaurant opens this week. Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks will open its doors this Tuesday, January 5, in East Houston at 1010 Federal Rd.

Founded by Sam Berry, Lefty’s features cheesesteaks named for left-handed celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Sylvester Stallone. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has become one of the company's owners, helping to drive its expansion to Texas.

The Federal Rd. location will be oriented towards takeout with a drive-thru for speedy service. Designed by MG Construction Pros, it will seat approximately 15 people.

The menu features cheesesteaks made with USDA Choice ribeye served on a soft hoagie roll. Lefty's classic cheesesteak is topped with a blend of white American and Swiss cheese and cherry peppers. Other options include the Southpaw (topped with cheese sauce and crushed Hot Cheetos) and The Winfrey (seasoned shaved chicken, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and chipotle aioli).In addition to cheesesteaks, diners may opt for corned beef, cold sandwiches, burgers, or salads. Appetizers such as cheesesteak egg rolls and fried mushrooms round out the menu.

“If you want to do something big, you’ve got to do it in Texas,” Berry said in a statement. “We are the hottest franchise in America, and we are excited to continue our growth in the great city of Houston, which has been tremendously welcoming to the Lefty’s family thus far.”

Berry and Watson opened Houston's first Lefty's in December. The Pro Bowl quarterback made a surprise appearance at the grand opening, incurring a fine from the NFL for violating COVID protocols that limited gatherings to three players or fewer. Watson has also helped market the restaurant by donating meals to workers at Methodist Hospital.

Lefty's has aggressive growth plans for Houston with plans for 150 stores across Texas and 1,000 nationwide. A third Houston location will open at 5588 North Fwy. by the end of January.