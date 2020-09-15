Lefty-loving cheesesteak restaurant teams up with Deshaun Watson for new Houston locations

Decadent cheesesteaks are coming to Houston from Detroit. Not only does Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies & Grill have plans to open at least five stores in the Houston market, but it will do so in partnership with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Lefty’s has already leased a former Dunkin' Donuts at 1000 Federal Rd. and will sign this week on a former Freebirds at 8057 Kirby Dr., Eric Broussard, Commercial Advisor for commercial real estate firm RESOLUT RE, tells CultureMap. The Houston restaurants are part of a plan Lefty’s announced in April to open locations in Florida, California, and Texas.

“They had been exploding in Detroit,” Broussard tells CultureMap. “They were piqued by one of my blasts and wanted to know more about the Houston market. I told them what’s going on in Houston with all the growth and development. They decided this would be one of their initial rollouts.”

Founded by Sam Berry, Lefty’s features cheesesteaks named for left-handed celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Sylvester Stallone, and the Notorious B.I.G. In addition, diners may opt for corned beef, cold sandwiches, burgers, or salads. Appetizers such as cheesesteak egg rolls and fried mushrooms round out the menu.

The restaurant has been a hit in the Detroit area, where it has grown to 15 locations. Berry recently partnered with franchisor and CEO Allie T. Mallad to take the concept national. Mallard has operated a number of successful franchises, including Little Caesars, Applebees, and Golden Corral.

Berry announced his partnership with Watson in August and has already introduced a Deshaun special: a cheesesteak topped with mac and cheese and Hot Cheetos. If that’s not enough mac and cheese, Lefty’s also offers the cheesy pasta as an egg roll filling. The Kirby Dr. location will be "Deshaun's store," Berry said on Instagram, which seems fitting given its proximity to NRG Stadium.

CultureMap has contacted both Lefty’s and a representative for Watson for more information about the company’s plans. We will update this story if they respond.