Chopped champ's decadent burger joint sizzles in Houston's most popular stories

Photo by Darren Lafferty

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's Chopped champion opens decadent new burger joint in Katy. It's possible to get a basic cheeseburger at Craft Burger, but the restaurant is best known for its more creative offerings. 

2. Here's the Houston restaurant America can't afford to lose, according to Esquire. Food and drinks editor Jeff Gordinier recognizes Huynh for its signature goi vit (duck and herb salad). 

3. These 4 Houstonians cash in on Forbes' list of richest American families. A collective net worth of $22 billion makes the Duncans America's 11th wealthiest family. 

4. Beloved Houston bagel shop rolls out second location in Bellaire. The newly opened bagel bakery features a menu of prepared sandwiches created by chefs Matt Marcus and Roshni Gurnani. 

5. The ultimate guide to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day dining in Houston. Whether dining-in or grabbing to-go, Houston restaurants offered diners many ways to ring in the new year. 

