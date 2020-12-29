Home » Restaurants + Bars
getting crafty

Houston's Chopped champion opens decadent new burger joint in Katy

Houston's Chopped champion opens decadent new burger joint in Katy

By
Craft Burger Katy cheeseburger
Barbecue bacon cheeseburger. Photo by Darren Lafferty
Craft Burger Katy Shannen Tune
Chef-owner Shannen Tune. Photo by Darren Lafferty
Craft Burger Katy milkshake
Chocolate milkshake. Photo by Darren Lafferty
Craft Burger Katy chicken sandwich
Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Photo by Darren Lafferty
Craft Burger Katy cheeseburger
Double cheeseburger with truffle fries. Photo by Darren Lafferty
Craft Burger Katy cheeseburger
Craft Burger Katy Shannen Tune
Craft Burger Katy milkshake
Craft Burger Katy chicken sandwich
Craft Burger Katy cheeseburger

A decadent burger joint has opened in Katy. Craft Burger has opened its first stand-alone location in the Mason Village Shopping Center (21945 Katy Freeway).

Chef-owner Shannen Tune opened Craft Burger as a food truck in 2016. From there, the Chopped champion expanded to Finn Hall in 2018. The new restaurant offers 25 tables and a custom mural by local artist Israel Rodriguez

While it's perfectly possible to get a standard cheeseburger, the restaurant has become known for its more decadent fare like the truffle butter juicy Lucy or the morning after burger, which is topped with candied bacon and a sunnyside-up egg and served on a bacon-cheddar waffle. The menu also includes a range of grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, along with chicken tenders, a Cuban sandwich, and a vegan burger. Rotisserie and grilled chicken will be added to the menu in the coming weeks.

Sides are similarly over the top. Why get regular french fries when they can come loaded up with pulled pork, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and more? Pair that with a selection of milkshakes, craft beer, or cocktails. 

Operating out of his own restaurant will provide Tune with a new venue for Thick Chick, his ghost kitchen chicken sandwich concept. Thick Chick operated out of Third Ward's Blodgett Food Hall for a few months, but now it will be available to Katy residents. In addition, Tune will use the restaurant for two more ghost kitchens: a fried chicken concept called Pecking Order and still-unnamed burger concept.

Read These Next
Bagel Shop Bakery bagel and lox
Beloved Houston bagel shop rolls out second location in Bellaire
Musaafer Sheesh Mahal
Master list of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day dining in Houston
Spanky's Pizza Sharpstown exterior
Veteran Houston pizzeria fires up new location in Sharpstown