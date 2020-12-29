Houston's Chopped champion opens decadent new burger joint in Katy

A decadent burger joint has opened in Katy. Craft Burger has opened its first stand-alone location in the Mason Village Shopping Center (21945 Katy Freeway).

Chef-owner Shannen Tune opened Craft Burger as a food truck in 2016. From there, the Chopped champion expanded to Finn Hall in 2018. The new restaurant offers 25 tables and a custom mural by local artist Israel Rodriguez.

While it's perfectly possible to get a standard cheeseburger, the restaurant has become known for its more decadent fare like the truffle butter juicy Lucy or the morning after burger, which is topped with candied bacon and a sunnyside-up egg and served on a bacon-cheddar waffle. The menu also includes a range of grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, along with chicken tenders, a Cuban sandwich, and a vegan burger. Rotisserie and grilled chicken will be added to the menu in the coming weeks.

Sides are similarly over the top. Why get regular french fries when they can come loaded up with pulled pork, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and more? Pair that with a selection of milkshakes, craft beer, or cocktails.

Operating out of his own restaurant will provide Tune with a new venue for Thick Chick, his ghost kitchen chicken sandwich concept. Thick Chick operated out of Third Ward's Blodgett Food Hall for a few months, but now it will be available to Katy residents. In addition, Tune will use the restaurant for two more ghost kitchens: a fried chicken concept called Pecking Order and still-unnamed burger concept.