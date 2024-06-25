Sackett Street surprise
Upper Kirby gem with historic fireplace on the market for $2.2 million
In the heart of Upper Kirby is Sackett Street, a shady spot that starts at Westheimer and dead ends at a cul-de-sac shortly after it crosses West Alabama. And on Sackett Street is a home that piles sophistication upon sophistication. Located at 3207 Sackett St., the home has several unique charms, and it's on the market for $2.175 million, represented by Marnie Greenwood of Compass Realty.
Recently repainted with incredible landscaping that immediately adds to its curb appeal, 3207 Sackett unfolds across just over 5,200 square feet, with four bedrooms and four full baths. But it's the home's unexpected touches that really bring the wow.
Soaring, 29-foot ceilings tell visitors that this is a special place. Wood and brick accents throughout the first floor make for a space that feels cozy and contemporary at the same time. A fireplace sourced from the Loew's Grand Theatre in Atlanta, site of the 1939 premiere of Gone With the Wind, is a conversation piece. A grand chandelier hangs above it all. The updated chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, a Wolf gas range, and Sub-Zero refrigerator.
The first-floor primary suite is a private retreat, complete with a comfy nook that has a built-in aquarium. Its companion bathroom includes a soaking tub and shower with rainfall showerhead.
Upstairs are the remaining bedrooms and baths, as well as a flex space and a game room. One of those bathrooms has a teak soaking tub. There's also a sauna. The home's layout offers plenty of space for privacy and gathering as needed.
Covered seating and a built-in grill are highlights of the backyard, and both guests and owners will enjoy sitting back and relaxing in the hot tub.
3207 Sackett feels like a home that is away from everything, even though it's in the heart of Houston. Located near all the shopping and dining destinations in both Upper Kirby and River Oaks, the house offers a prime location for those who want bustling city life without a lot of actual bustle.