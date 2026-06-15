feeling green
Coffee, gelato, and 'chops' coming to new Memorial-area development
A wellness-focused new development near Memorial City Mall has announced five new tenants. Greenside, the new project from Memorial City owner MetroNational and Houston’s Radom Capital (Montrose Collective, M-K-T Heights, etc), has completed construction, which means the tenants can begin building their spaces with an eye towards opening later this year.
The new tenants are:
- Merit Coffee, a San Antonio-based coffee shop known for its comfortable spaces and creative drinks
- Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, a franchised sweets shop that makes its gelato fresh daily
- Epic Cycles, a bike shop that will relocate from CityCentre
- Swish Dental, a practice with locations throughout Houston, Austin, and San Antonio
- Original ChopShop, a healthy eating concept known for its protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juices, and more.
They join previously-announced tenants Honest Mary’s, Leemoo, Hiatius, Solidcore, and Pizzana. Various media reports indicate that ChòpnBlọk, the West African concept that holds a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide and just won Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, may also be headed to the development, but a representative declined CultureMap’s request to comment.
MetroNational and Radom first announced Greenside in 2024. They’ve retained the Texas-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture to transform a group of industrial warehouses into 35,000-square-feet of new businesses.
“These tenants expand on Greenside’s long-term vision to transform former industrial buildings into a vibrant, community-focused destination,” said Barton Kelly, principal at Radom Capital. “We look forward to sharing additional tenants and community updates in the coming months.”