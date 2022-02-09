7 Houston businesses land on Fortune’s list of most admired companies in the world

Houstonians looking for a fulfilling place of employment have seven admirable options. National business publication Fortune magazine is saluting seven firms in its 2022 list of most-admired employers.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips leads the firms No. 117, followed by EOG Resources at No. 140, and Spring-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise at No. 164. KBR follows at No. 186. Further down the list is Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (No. 237), Quanta Services (No. 253), and finally, Waste Management (No. 318).

These ranking is based on the magazine’s poll of about 3,700 corporate executives, corporate directors, and business analysts.

ConocoPhillips, the top Houston performer employs some 9,900 staff. The publicly traded ( $6.07 per share) mining and crude oil production company earned $8.1 billion in 2021. As CultureMap reported, it was a named a best place to work in 2019.

As for the Lone Star State, 18 Texas-based companies appearing on Fortune’s new list of the world’s most admired companies. The others are: