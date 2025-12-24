HOTTEST HEADLINES OF 2025
Celeb's Texas-sized ring dazzles in our top 10 fashion stories of 2025
Editor’s note: Houston’s shopping and style scene delivered plenty to talk about this year, with headline-making jewels, must-have accessories, major retail moves, and Texas-sized collaborations. Readers couldn’t get enough of a million-dollar pink diamond crafted by a Houston jeweler for Zac Brown and Kendra Scott, the Labubu frenzy, and the arrival of luxury brands in River Oaks District. New flagships from beloved Texas brands, summer shopping guides, and the return of the Nutcracker Market, along with news of a Macy’s local closure also topped the year's must-read articles. Here's a look back at the stories that captured the Bayou City's love of luxury, hometown pride, and constantly changing retail landscape.
1. Houston jeweler supplies star Zac Brown with a Texas-sized diamond ring. Country superstar Zac Brown popped the question to billionaire jewelry mogul Kendra Scott with a one-of-a-kind creation from Houston jeweler Valobra Master Jewelers. The jaw-dropping 3.06 carat fancy pink diamond (GIA certified, VVS2 clarity) was set in platinum gold and surrounded by 28 baguette-cut white diamonds totaling 3.17 carats. The jeweler wouldn't comment on the price, but it would surely retail for over $1 million.
2. Loveable Labubu: Where to find the must-have fashion accessory in Houston. Love them or hate them, these tiny monsters broke the internet with the April release of Big Into Energy Labubu. Lucky Houstonians who were able to buy one online flocked to area stores in Sugar Land and The Woodlands for their pick-up-only purchases.
3. 2 luxury jewelers unveil flagship boutiques in River Oaks District. With VIP salons, ornate decor, and luxury jewelry, two French jewelry houses made an entrance in River Oaks District this summer. Joining the neighborhood's luxury lineup, shoppers can now buy their baubles from Cartier and Van Cleef.
4. Colorful Texas handbag maker opens new flagship store in Katy. Popular handbag brand Consuela opened its first Houston-area store at La Centerra in Cinco Ranch, Katy. Shoppers can now get their hands on the bold, colorful printed bags and accessories without a long drive or an online checkout.
5. Macy's to shutter dozens of stores nationwide, including 1 in Houston. As part of a strategy to make Macy's profitable again, the store shuttered six Texas stores, including a longtime location at Almeda Mall. Five DFW stores also went dark, and by early 2026, the retailer will have closed 150 "unproductive" locations nationwide.
6. Where to shop right now: 12 Houston shops with fresh summer finds. Amid back-to-school shopping and the August 8 sales tax holiday, Houstonians were especially interested in where to find the best deals at local retailers, including Chloe Dao, Mejuri, Reformation, Abejas Boutique, and more.
7. Houston bootmaker offers $5,000 cowboy boot and gator hunt adventure. For $5,000, Houstonians can now source an alligator hide near Anahuac that will be transformed into a pair of bespoke cowboy boots by Republic Boot Company.
8. What to know about the return of Houston's Nutcracker Market for 2025. The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year. This year's market welcomed 40 new vendors and over 100,000 shoppers, with ticket sales exceeding $24 million. Over $6 million went directly to support Houston Ballet, its academy, and scholarship programs.
9. Texas brand Lucchese launches UT Longhorns collection with boots and more. Storied Texas bootmaker Lucchese released a collaboration with the University of Texas featuring two men's styles and three women's styles. The lineup pairs white and cream colored leather with burnt orange accents as a nod to Longhorn pride.
10. Whataburger partners with Texas activewear brand for new capsule collection. Whataburger tapped Austin-based activewear brand Burlebo for a capsule collection just in time for Father's Day. The line included caps, infant onesies, and shirts available in three different patterns.