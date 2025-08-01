WHERE TO SHOP IN AUGUST
Where to shop right now: 12 Houston shops with fresh summer finds
Back-to-school chaos is here, but even for those who are avoiding the sales tax holiday beginning August 8, Houston's shopping scene is still packed with hot deals. From local brands hosting deeply discounted sales on their most popular items to coveted luxury fashion houses launching late summer and fall campaigns, there are shopping opportunities for everyone this month.
Whether hunting for fresh looks or just needing an excuse to shop the latest finds, we've rounded up the must-hit spots. Grab an iced coffee, slather on some SPF, and get ready to swipe that card because it's end-of-summer shopping season in the Bayou City.
Abejas Boutique
In addition to a store full of new arrivals, Abejas Boutique is hosting several must-see trunk shows. Shoppers can check out vintage kimonos from Houston-based brand Kimono Zulu, cool oversized looks from SBJ Austin, and handcrafted leather accessories and clothing from Pata Life.
Bluemercury
Through September 1, people who purchase one of Bluemercury's viral M-61 Perfect Body Spray Sunscreen will get a second one half-off. Loaded with hydrating and soothing extracts, it is sheer and perfect for the last days of summer.
Carolina Herrera
CH Carolina Herrera presents the Fall Evening 2025 collection, with spokesmodel Natalia Vodianova. Located in the Galleria, the latest collection features understated luxury with silhouettes for daytime and evening, as well as a new collection of signature bags.
Chloe Dao
On the heels of her annual birthday extravaganza, Chloe Dao is hosting a sidewalk sale with items from $10 to $75 on August 1 from noon to 6 pm.
Freya x Mirth
Houston-based brands Freya and Mirth are hosting their annual warehouse sale on August 1 from 10 am to 4 pm. Customers can expect to shop samples, factory seconds, and past-season styles at major discounts.
Gorjana
So-Cal brand Gorjana just opened its newest location in Baybrook Mall. Continuing its Texas expansion, the new store is brimming with jewelry for every price point. All Houston-area boutiques are offering a complimentary summer tote bag with every purchase.
Gucci
Emily Ratajkowski is the face of the Italian fashion house's newest collection dedicated to the GG Monogram. Shoppers can get their hands on the latest accessories at the brand's Galleria boutique.
J.Aimer Jewelry
This handcrafted brand, known for its elegant, 18k gold-plated designs featuring crystals, pearls, and mixed metals, now has an outpost in M-K-T Heights. Shoppers can expect even more of the feminine designs and timeless elegance that founder Jasmeen Aimer created in every piece.
The Plant Project
Texas' first Black woman-owned plant shop just reopened in M-K-T Heights. The Plant Project's new Botanical Boutique will offer an extensive collection of plants, a curated selection of botanicals, sustainable gardening products, thoughtfully designed planters, charming vintage items, and home décor, all inspired by nature and reflective of its commitment to quality and care for the environment.
Mejuri
This Canadian jewelry store in Montrose Collective is single-handedly bringing back the signet ring. Their newest collection features semi-precious stones in multiple colors as well as gold versions of the popular style.
Reformation
Sustainable style gets a second home in Houston as Reformation opens its newest boutique at The Galleria on August 5. Located on Level One near Saks Fifth Avenue, the cult-favorite brand brings its signature vintage-inspired silhouettes, limited-edition drops, and eco-conscious edge.
Studs
Known for the safe and expert ear-piercing services as well as a curated selection of playful, high-quality earrings, Studs is opening its second location in Houston later this month. Located on level one near Saks Fifth Avenue in The Galleria, customers can now shop and enjoy a complimentary, stress-free consultation with expert ear piercers all in one convenient location.