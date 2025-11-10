SHOPPING BONANZA
What to know about the return of Houston's Nutcracker Market for 2025
It’s that time of year again when Houston's most dedicated shoppers trade in their pumpkin spice for peppermint lattes and make their annual pilgrimage to NRG Center, in matching sweatshirts, of course, for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.
Marking the unofficial start of the holiday season, this year’s shopping festivities also celebrate the Houston Ballet Academy’s 70th anniversary. Since 1981, the Nutcracker Market has raised over $97.6 million for the Houston Ballet, with 11 percent of merchandise sales and all ticket proceeds supporting ballet programming and training. In 2024, over 99,000 shoppers helped raise $6.3 million for the Houston Ballet, which trains more than 1,000 students annually and awards over $1 million in scholarships.
What to Expect
More than 280 merchants will take over NRG Center for five days, offering everything from holiday décor and jewelry to clothing, accessories, and enough gourmet treats and delicious samples to keep tote bags full and shoppers happy.
Forty new vendors join the Nutcracker Market this year, offering fresh finds alongside fan favorites.Photo by Melissa Taylor
New Vendors
Shoppers will flock to favorites like Royal Standard, Donne Di Domani, Texas Tamale Company, Paul Michael Company, and Round Top Collection. But 40 new vendors are joining the fun this year. A few newcomers worth checking out between mimosas include:
- Mini Mahjer: Beginner-friendly mahjong sets and travel kits.
- Hat Chick: A curated collection of hats and authentic adornments.
- True Honey Teas: Gourmet blends sweetened with honey granules.
- Let Me Snack: Popped waterlily seed snacks in assorted flavors.
- Mended: Hand block-printed tea towels and table linens.
- Vintage Boho Bags: Customized and upcycled boho-style bags.
- Chocolate Moonshine Company: Gourmet fudge and artisan truffles that make gift-giving easy.
- Seasoned Straws: Coated, sustainable, flavored straws.
- Saturday Silks: 100% silk collegiate scarves and accessories.
Tips for Tackling the Market
Comfort is key. The Nutcracker Market fills up the NRG Center, so wear shoes made for walking. High heels, sparkles, and sequins may look festive, but comfy clothes are the way to go, especially when shopping for hours and juggling bags all day.
Crowds are highest in the morning, so plan for afternoon or evening shopping if you want a little more elbow room. Strollers, wagons, and rolling bags aren’t allowed, but wheelchairs, walkers, and service animals are welcome. For those who overdo it on the shopping (and who doesn't, this time of year), take advantage of package check or the optional curbside pickup for a seamless, stress-free exit.
Tickets
General admission is $20 for a one-day pass, available at Ticketmaster.com or H-E-B Business Centers. Early Bird Admission is $60 for those who want a 90 minute head start on Thursday and Friday.