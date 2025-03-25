HAUTE HANDBAGS
Colorful Texas handbag maker opens new flagship store in Katy
With a mix of bright colors and patterns, Consuela bags have become a must-have accessory for women who love a bold pop of color. Founded by Conni Reed, who grew up just outside of Houston in Waller, Consuela burst onto the scene in 2005 and has been a go-to handbag for two decades.
Available in boutiques, department stores, and flagship locations in Austin and Smithville, Consuela is now bringing its signature style to the Houston area with its newest store in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
"This location holds a special place in my heart as I grew up just outside of Houston," said Reed. "From day one, the Greater Houston market was incredibly supportive of Consuela. Expansion into Katy further strengthens those connections."
Just like its signature bags, shoppers can expect a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in the new boutique. Disco balls, shimmering mirrors, handcrafted materials, and artisan-made designs fill the space, creating a vibrant shopping experience. According to Reed, the store embodies the "Art of the Unmatched" design principle her brand is based on.
Consuela opened a new 4,157-square-foot store in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. Photo by Andrea Calo
"Layering industrial elements with handcrafted details, vintage finds, and artistic finishes have created a one-of-kind space," said Reed. "Every material, pattern, and finish reflects Consuela's celebratory spirit. From the exterior to the interior, everything was crafted to tell the story of Consuela and our commitment to working with artisans, uplifting resilient communities, and celebrating the spirit of Mexico through design," said Reed.
Although there won't be any Houston-exclusive pieces, shoppers can get their hands on Consuela's newest Spring 2025 collection. The latest lineup features woven textures and handcrafted details, with vibrant pinks, yellows, and greens accented by bronze embroidery. Designs include crystal-studded sunsets, fruit motifs, and floral disco ball prints, perfect for spring and summer looks.
"Each of these pieces is a functional piece of art," said Reed. "Each of our bags is designed with joy in mind, rooted in the idea to overcome, to choose to live boldly, authentically, and to have fun."
Consuela, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch; 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Space B145; Katy, 77494