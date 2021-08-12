New app maps out hot Heights development's shopping and restaurants

Bustling mixed-use Heights development M-K-T (600 N Shepherd Dr.) has been all the buzz lately, with new hip fashion shops such as Nollege and TAFT strolling in and Homestead Breakfast, Lunch & Later serving up breakfast to hungry shoppers. A recent opening party for Chloe Dao’s new locale was all the rage on local IG stories.

Now, more good news for M-K-T shoppers: the center has announced a new mobile app, which helps visitors locate a retailer, easily check for upcoming events, or quickly look at what time their favorite restaurant or retailer is opening.

Users can download the app, created by Triten Real Estate Partners, here.

The new app (available for both Apple and Android users ) boasts a full directory of on-site retailers, wellness, restaurants, and corporate headquarters, according to a release. Location-aware maps help users navigate the development and scan images, descriptions, and store hours for each on-site business.

A full, up-to-date calendar of M-K-T’s events will help plan what to where and when for scenesters.

“An over 200,000 square foot property can be intimidating to visitors and sometimes walkup signage and printed directories aren’t enough”, said Lisa Reyerse, marketing and brand director at Triten Real Estate Partner, in a statement.

“The M-K-T Heights mobile app allows our visitors to always have an up-to-date property directory, location-aware map, and a full calendar of on site events in their pocket at all times. The app is simple and easy to use, yet robust with information that our visitors need to help navigate and enjoy their time at M-K-T.”