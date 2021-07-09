Stylish European-inspired men's footwear brand strolls into buzzy Heights development

Fashionable and well-heeled Houston gentlemen, rejoice. A hip, luxe men’s footwear brand is stepping into town.

TAFT, a stylish brand centered on bold, uniquely designed European shoes, is strutting into the buzzy Heights center, M-K-T (600 N Shepherd Dr., Building 1), the company announced. This the brand’s first Houston outpost.

Shoppers can expect elegant and cutting-edge footwear produced by artisans in Portugal and Spain. Shoes are meticulously hand-cut and hand-painted using the best leathers in Europe, a press release notes.

Additionally, the new store will offer a wide selection of boots such as leather boots, wingtips, cap-toe combat boots, and hiking boots. TAFT will also offer loafers, sneakers, t-shirts, and accessories. (Sizes range from 6 to 15.)

TAFT has also kicked up some buzz for its intricate and ornate patterns and designs at its other Texas location in Dallas and also in uber-stylish Soho in New York. Notably, brand founders Kory and Mallory Stevens started as a men’s no-show-sock brand and quickly transitioned to an emerging footwear business following a viral post on Reddit.

“We’ve witnessed the growth of a high concentration of customers in cities like Houston, and are now able to provide them with an in-real-life and omnichannel experience,” said founder Kory Stevens in a statement.

“When we dreamed up TAFT in our living room, we had big ambitions, and having our own store was absolutely one of them. Seeing our products displayed on shelves and in the hands of our customers is literally a dream come true. We’re super excited to open our second location in Texas and fourth store in the TAFT retail portfolio.”