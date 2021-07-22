Home » Fashion + Beauty
Edgy, Texas-based footwear and streetwear brand strolls into The Heights

By
Get your kicks at the new store. Photo courtesy of Nollege
Streetwear ranges from brand-specific to vintage. Photo courtesy of Nollege
Nollege shirts are highly sought-after. Photo courtesy of Nollege
As any fashionista knows, more casual looks during the pandemic mixed with a growing young demographic have sparked a rise in streetwear all over.

Here in Houston, locals can soon get their kicks thanks to a Dallas-based brand headed to The Heights.

Nollege, which boasts a significant Texas following, will open its first Houston location in the buzzy Heights development, M-K-T ((600 N Shepherd Dr., Building One ).

Shoppers can expect exclusive brand sneakers, streetwear (including popular, vibrant T-shirts, hoodies, and hats), and vintage items, especially classic sports tees. Supreme accessories such as phone cases and even chopsticks will also be available, per a press release.

In addition to its in-house, sought-after brand items, the store will also offer streetwise, curated looks from Bape, Nike, Off White, New Balance, Jordan, Crocs, and Adidas.

Nollege, a Texas success story, is the brainchild of childhood friends Eugene Valle, Edgar Ventura, Cristian Guzman, and Ansh Shah. The group launched the business in a friend’s house and later moved to a brick-and-mortar space in the hip Dallas neighborhood, Deep Ellum (2602 Main St.)

“We’re excited to expand our brand in Houston which is a staple in Texas and wouldn’t want to do a second location anywhere else,” said Eugene Valle, president of Nollege, in a press release. “Not only to be able to do this in Houston but to be in M-K-T and share this place with other great brands will definitely be an experience in itself.”

