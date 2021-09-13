Home » Society
Hip Houston young professionals work up a sweat at swanky new River Oaks fitness studio

Sweat River Oaks opening crowd
Getting SWEATy. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Crystal Robin, Anabel Strouse, Amber Solanji
Crystal Robin, Anabel Strouse, and Amber Solanji. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Lety Cendejas, Melissa Arvizo, Chelsea Hadash, Aylin Garza
Lety Cendejas, Melissa Arvizo, Chelsea Hadash,and  Aylin Garza. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Christiana Foreman, Spencer Foreman
Christiana Foreman and Spencer Foreman. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Ana Strouse, Jordan Strouse
Ana Strouse and Jordan Strouse. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Dr. James Suliburk, Rachel Suliburk
Dr. James Suliburk and Rachel Suliburk. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening selfie
Striking an IG story pose.  Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Brittany Bradshaw, Rachelle Lemoine, Adam Greer, Abby Liu
Brittany Bradshaw, Rachelle Lemoine, Adam Greer, and Abby Liu. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Rachel Suliburk, Whitney Cameron
Rachel Suliburk and Whitney Cameron. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Valeria Barron, Anabel Strouse, Bianca Vasquez
Valeria Barron, Anabel Strouse, and Bianca Vasquez. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Abby Liu, Mary Tolentino, Brittany Bradshaw & Vanessa Munoz
Abby Liu, Mary Tolentino, Brittany Bradshaw, and Vanessa Munoz. Photo by Duy Ta
Sweat River Oaks opening Ally Bono, Ana Strouse, Logan Lester
Ally Bono, Ana Strouse, and Logan Lester. Photo by Duy Ta
What:  SWEAT River Oaks launch party

Where: SWEAT River Oaks

The scoop: Anabel and Jordan Strouse, owners of SWEAT (formerly SWEAT 1000), welcomed stylish Houstonians for the grand opening and the company’s rebranding on at the new River Oaks studio at the Kirby Collection (3300 Kirby Dr.).

Cocktails were served up by Flecha Azul Tequila, while bites came courtesy of Pinstripes River Oaks. DJ AJ (Ajay Kumar) spun sounds for the bash. Co-owner Anabel Strouse thanked the brand’s supporters and day-one members, many of whom were in attendance.

The new 2,900 square foot studio was designed by sisters Saba and Sarah Jawda of Jawda + Jawda Design, with input from design professionals at Technogym. Build-out was done by Houston’s Timeline Construction Group.

Known for its high-intensity classes, mood-lit studios and playlist-driven workouts, SWEAT will boast a massive stage and concert lighting for instructors. Customers also will get two hours of free parking in the Kirby Collection garage.

Some 21 treadmills make for a 15 percent-larger class capacity than SWEAT’s original Heights location. The studio will be the first in Houston to use the Technogym SkillRun 7000 treadmill, with 15-inch touchscreen display and sled mode feature, in a group class setting.

“Our Heights location will always be the original,” co-owner Jordan Strouse said in a statement. “It’s where SWEAT was born and will be the facility that all others are judged against. The River Oaks facility is a commitment to our customers. The room and lobby design is so customer — and Instagram — friendly, and really breathes life into the redesigned nature of SWEAT, reflecting on the strong and refined nature of our clients. We strive to continue to be an anchor in the Houston community.”

Who: Former Miss Texas Logan Lester, Los Angeles-based representatives of Italian equipment manufacturer Technogym, Sarah Jawda, SWEAT’s Houston training staff, and a host of stylish locals.

