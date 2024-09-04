weekend event planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
It’s time once again to give you an offer you can’t refuse.
There are plenty of exciting things happening this weekend. Rice Cinema kicks off this weekend with screenings of The Godfather, while Hooks-Epstein Galleries kick off its season with an exhibit that promises whimsy and chaos.
Luis Miranda will be here to talk about his book, while Jo Koy and Whitney Cummings will be here to make you laugh. British rock band Bush will play their grunge hits, while local rock band Mydolls will talk about working on Paris, Texas. And, if that’s not enough, Red Bull will be serving up fast cars and hot beats at not one, but two events.
Read on for this weekend’s best bets.
Thursday, September 5
Bush in concert
Get ready to breathe in and breathe out this weekend, as British rock band Bush performs at 713 Music Hall. Led by Gwen Stefani ex Gavin Rossdale, a guy whose picture your momma most likely had hanging up somewhere back in the day, the grunge vets will be in Houston in support of Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, their first-ever greatest hits collection. They'll be joined by special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox. 6 pm.
Discovery Green presents The Tunnel Opening Night
Discovery Green presents The Tunnel, where visitors will experience 12-foot-tall structures arranged to form a 100-foot-long tunnel of magical light and sound. Over 150 LED bars are pixel-mapped to create a vortex of light, pulling visitors through. On opening night, Tunnel creator Paul Magnuson will discuss the interactive temporary art installation’s creation and other projects. In addition, Discovery Green’s inaugural Art Lab fellows will be announced. There will be drinks and mingling, followed by an artist talk at 7 pm. 6 pm.
Blue Willow Bookshop presents Luis Miranda
Blue Willow Bookshop will welcome Luis A. Miranda to discuss his new book, Relentless: My Story of the Latino Voice that is Transforming America. Miranda, a political strategist, philanthropist, advocacy consultant, dad to Tony/Emmy/Grammy winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, and author, will discuss themes around family, politics, and activism from his new book with KHOU-11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz. 7 pm.
Friday, September 6
Houston PetSet presents Fierce & Fabulous Soirée
Houston PetSet will celebrate 20 years of advocating for the animals of Houston with their biggest Fierce & Fabulous Soirée yet. The philanthropic night to remember will feature a live concert from Texas country superstar Pat Green. Deborah Duncan will be back as the entertaining emcee to guide guests through an evening of retrospection and celebration. For their 20th birthday, Houston PetSet will be honoring 20 Houstonians who have left an indelible mark on the lives of animals and their people in this great city.
Rice Cinema presents The Godfather
Rice Cinema kicks off the fall semester with a screening of one of the greatest movies of all time. A rare combination of commercial success and critical success, Coppola’s influential, Oscar-winning 1972 tale (based on Mario Puzo’s iconic page-turner) of a gangster dynasty stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire, and Diane Keaton, with groundbreaking photography by Gordon Willis. Presented by the Murfee Worsham Film Screening Series. 7 pm.
Houston Ballet presents The Little Mermaid
A gripping tableau of shadows and colors, choreographer John Neumeier’s beautifully haunting interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairytale follows the tormented mermaid heroine on a journey between the divergent worlds of land and sea - one utterly complex, the other magnificently serene. The production features sets and costumes of the grandest scale and an original score by composer Lera Auerbach. Through Sunday, September 15. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Jo Koy in concert
While he may not be the best Golden Globes host, Jo Koy's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world. Koy starred in the 2022 film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. In 2023, Koy appeared in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and voiced characters in Netflix’s animated films Monkey King and Leo. His latest special Jo Koy: Live in Brooklyn, is also streaming on Netflix. 8 pm.
Saturday, September 7
Oracle Red Bull Racing presents Red Bull Showrun Houston
Oracle Red Bull Racing will bring the roaring power of the RB7 car to downtown Houston for a single-day exhibition. The event will allow both die-hard super fans and casual spectators to experience the sights and sounds of F1 up close on a custom-built temporary track surrounding Discovery Green. Attendees can also explore the Red Bull Fan Zone that features local food vendors, Oracle Red Bull Racing merch, racing simulators, and free activities. Thousands of people are expected to attend the free event, so get there early to find parking. Noon.
Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Deasa Turner: "Whimsy and Chaos!" opening reception
Hooks-Epstein Galleries will celebrate its 55th anniversary with the opening of Deasa Turner’s "Whimsy and Chaos!," an exhibition of mixed media work. The artwork of Turner is shaped by two guiding principles: transmogrification, in which Turner changes or alters an object, often producing a grotesque or humorous effect; and her use of theatre to create the characters, scene, stories, and theme of each piece. All is manifested from Turner’s gut response to humanity and the issues that impact her and the world. Through Friday, October 11. 5 pm.
Red Bull Turn It Up
Red Bull Turn it Up is an interactive crowd-judged DJ competition that uses specific themes to inspire each challenger’s track selection. Four-person DJ teams featuring highly-accomplished local DJs compete head-to-head in three back-to-back battles, where competitors are challenged to perform the most entertaining mixes they can come up with on the fly in an effort to fuel the most crowd excitement. Crowd reactions will determine the winners, who will be given an opportunity to perform at One Musicfest. 7 pm.
Whitney Cummings: Big Baby Tour
Whitney Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, host of the hit podcast Good for You, and a new mom. She’s also a veteran TV writer, co-creating the CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls. She has appeared in numerous television shows, films, and stand-up specials, including her sixth stand-up special Mouthy, which was released on OnlyFans in November 2023. 7 pm.
Sunday, September 8
Katy Home Improvement Expo
The Katy Home Improvement Expo promises a fall experience for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts alike. From kitchen and bathroom remodels to outdoor living spaces, the event's curated exhibitors bring the tools and inspiration to transform houses into the homes of people's dreams. Guests can explore cutting-edge trends in home improvement, from smart technologies to sustainable materials, find expert advice under one roof, chat with industry professionals, and get personalized advice on remodeling, decorating, and home maintenance. Admission is free. 10 am Saturday; 11 am Sunday.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Paris, Texas
Paris, Texas — the 1984 film from filmmaker Wim Wenders and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Sam Shepard — follows mysterious, nearly mute drifter Travis Henderson (Harry Dean Stanton). Living with his brother (Dean Stockwell) in Los Angeles, Travis is trying to reconnect with his young son while searching for his missing wife (Nastassja Kinski). After the screening on September 8, stay for a discussion with members of the Houston band Mydolls, as they recall their involvement in the film. 2 pm.
Harmonia Stellarum Houston presents "Celebrating Anton Bruckner's 200th Birthday"
Although Anton Bruckner was one of the most visionary symphonic composers at the end of the 19th century, his biography continues to be dominated by anecdotes about his eccentric personality. Lesser known is the fact that he composed choral music as a celebrated organist and choir director for performances alongside works of the old masters — particularly Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina. Harmonia Stellarum Houston celebrates Bruckner’s 200th birthday with favorites in the context of the old masters who influenced him. 4 pm.