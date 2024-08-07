Discovery Green presents The Tunnel Opening Night

Discovery Green

On opening night, The Tunnel's creator, Paul Magnuson of Big Art, will discuss the interactive temporary art installation’s creation and other projects. In addition, Discovery Green’s inaugural Art Lab fellows will be announced. Drinks and mingling start at 6 pm followed by the artist talk at 7 pm.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/event/the-tunnel-opening-night/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

