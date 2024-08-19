Red Bull Turn it Up is an interactive crowd-judged DJ competition that uses specific themes to inspire each challenger’s track selection. Four-person DJ teams featuring highly-accomplished local DJs then compete head-to-head in three back-to-back battles where competitors are put to test to perform the most entertaining mixes they can come up with on the fly in an effort to fuel the most crowd excitement, with the winners being chosen by eliciting the biggest fan reactions.

One of the Bayou City’s most popular DJs - DJ Mr Rogers - will curate a lineup of local talent to reflect the diverse DJ culture of Houston while tapping Los Angeles’ very own hip-hop heavyweight DJ Hed to create his own crew of aspiring DJs to him claim the Screw City crown.

The winning team of Houston’s inaugural Turn It Up will be gifted an opportunity to perform at the one of America’s premier hip-hop events - One Musicfest.