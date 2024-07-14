The Katy Home Improvement Expo promises a fall experience for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts alike. From kitchen and bathroom remodels to outdoor living spaces, the event's curated exhibitors bring the tools and inspiration to transform houses into the homes of people's dreams. There will be exclusive deals, hands-on demonstrations, and seminars to elevate every corner of a home.

Guests can explore cutting-edge trends in home improvement, from smart technologies to sustainable materials, find expert advice under one roof, chat with industry professionals, and get personalized advice on remodeling, decorating, and home maintenance.