Blue Willow Bookshop presents Luis Miranda

Blue Willow Bookshop will welcome Luis A. Miranda to discuss his new book, Relentless: My Story of the Latino Voice that is Transforming America.
Miranda, political strategist, philanthropist, advocacy consultant, dad to Lin-Manuel Miranda, and author, will discuss themes around family, politics and activism from his new book with KHOU-11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz.
Blue Willow Bookshop will welcome Luis A. Miranda to discuss his new book, Relentless: My Story of the Latino Voice that is Transforming America.
Miranda, political strategist, philanthropist, advocacy consultant, dad to Lin-Manuel Miranda, and author, will discuss themes around family, politics and activism from his new book with KHOU-11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz.
WHEN
WHERE
Blue Willow Bookshop
14532 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079, USA
https://bluewillowbookshop.com/event/miranda-2024
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.