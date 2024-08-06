Oracle Red Bull Racing presents Red Bull Showrun Houston

Oracle Red Bull Racing will bring the roaring power of the RB7 car to Downtown Houston for a single-day exhibition. The event will allow both the die-hard super fan and casual spectator to experience the sights and sounds of F1 up close on a custom-built temporary track surrounding Discovery Green.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s award-winning race car, RB7, will take to the streets of Houston to pull off donuts and burnouts. Intermixed with the racing action will be a series of performances from Red Bull athletes.

There will also be a special intermission showcase of Red Bull Turn It Up that will feature a DJ battle between a pair of Bayou City legends - DJ Mr. Rogers and Chase B.

Attendees can also explore the Red Bull Fan Zone that features local food vendors, Oracle Red Bull Racing merch, racing simulators, and free activities.