Oracle Red Bull Racing presents Red Bull Showrun Houston

Oracle Red Bull Racing will bring the roaring power of the RB7 car to Downtown Houston for a single-day exhibition. The event will allow both the die-hard super fan and casual spectator to experience the sights and sounds of F1 up close on a custom-built temporary track surrounding Discovery Green.
Oracle Red Bull Racing’s award-winning race car, RB7, will take to the streets of Houston to pull off donuts and burnouts. Intermixed with the racing action will be a series of performances from Red Bull athletes.
There will also be a special intermission showcase of Red Bull Turn It Up that will feature a DJ battle between a pair of Bayou City legends - DJ Mr. Rogers and Chase B.
Attendees can also explore the Red Bull Fan Zone that features local food vendors, Oracle Red Bull Racing merch, racing simulators, and free activities.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.