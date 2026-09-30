weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
Houstonians have an absolutely stacked weekend.
Not only do music lovers have the opportunity to attend concerts starring Rush, Mumford & Sons, Rebecca Black, Cheap Trick and ZZ Top (RIP Frank Beard), the Houston Cinema Arts Festival kicks off its most Houston year yet on Thursday. Of course, plenty of other things are going on, from a massive art show to a whole bunch of festivals to a throwback concert starring the ladies in this video.
Thursday, October 1
Mid Main Houston First Thursday Block Party
So, let’s see who’ll be at Mid Main Houston’s First Thursday Block Party this month: Mid Main Gallery will have AVM Hawkins’s "Sentience: Presence as a Way of Seeing, Being & Creating” exhibit. Jukebox Junkies will perform at Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge, while Raybeth + Co. will play out on Winbern St. and Garrett T. Capps, Geoffrey's Electric Banjo Band, and Chrome Chasm will play the Continental Club. The proceeds for this month’s party will go to Sky High for Kids. 6 pm.
Rap Economics Live
Rap Economics, the shot-in-Houston YouTube show where hosts Prez D and DJ NiteKap invite rappers from H-Town and beyond to step on the mic and show off their skills, will throw a live show this weekend at House of Blues. The show offers local rappers an opportunity to represent not just in front of a live audience, offering 5-minute sets for $200 and 12-minute sets for $500, but also for Rap Economics’ cameras. 7 pm.
The Hobby Center presents Live at the Founder's Club: An Evening with Ana Gasteyer
An Evening with Ana Gasteyer is a two-night live performance that has the actress/singer moving effortlessly from smoky jazz standards to iconic Broadway showstoppers, delivering each song with powerhouse vocals, impeccable timing, and undeniable charm. Known for her standout work on Saturday Night Live, Wicked, Once Upon a Mattress, and more, Gasteyer infuses the evening with humor, storytelling, and a personal connection that makes every performance feel intimate and electric. 7:30 pm. (7:30 pm Friday)
Friday, October 2
Original Greek Festival
It’s the 60th anniversary of the Original Greek Festival, Houston’s annual three-day gathering of all things Greek culture. This year, the event will offer more experiences, more attractions, and more ways to enjoy Greek traditions. Live music and other performances will take place throughout the weekend; a variety of authentic Greek flavors and favorites are available to eat and drink; a marketplace full of unique finds and handmade treasures; and so much more. 11 am. (5 pm Thursday; 11 am Saturday).
Untitled Art, Houston
The massive contemporary art fair returns to Houston with an expanded roster of 98 galleries from 20 countries and territories. This year’s three-day edition builds on last year’s momentum with an ambitious citywide program of special projects (which offers artists, galleries, and institutional partners the opportunity to realize site-specific work alongside the fair’s booth exhibitors), prizes, live podcast panels, and community partnerships that speak to Houston’s increasingly vital role in contemporary art. 11 am. (11 am Saturday and Sunday).
47th Annual Festival Chicano
The 47th Annual Festival Chicano is a reflection of the artistic creativity that has developed in the Chicano cultural experience after centuries of influence from native peoples, Mexico, Europe, and the United States. The three-day festival is a celebration of culture through the musical expression of countless generations of artists. Friday will feature a headlining performance by five-time Grammy winner Little Joe, who has been delighting fans with his showmanship and musical excellence for over seven decades. 7 pm. (7 pm Thursday and Sunday).
The Continental Club presents Tom Kenny & the Hi-Seas/New Duncan Imperials
Tom Kenny (aka the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants) will be in town for The Nostalgia Con, happening this weekend at George R. Brown Convention Center. But the veteran comedian/voice actor will also be rocking down with his band, Tom Kenny & the Hi-Seas, over at Continental Club. Kenny and his 12-piece, rock/soul party crew will be coming with high-energy versions of classic rock, soul, R&B, and rock ’n’ roll. Chicago rockers New Duncan Imperials will open the show. 7 pm.
Saturday, October 3
OutRun Hunger
This weekend, runners, walkers, and stroller pushers can do a little cardio and set the pace to help local families in need at the ninth annual OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk & Run. The top three male and female finishers in each age bracket will receive medals. A post-race party will feature a bounce house, face painters, vendors, photo opportunities and more. All proceeds benefit the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. 7 am.
Sienna Gingerbread Market
A local tradition for more than 20 years, the Gingerbread Market will feature more than 60 artisans, crafters, and area vendors. As in years past, admission is one or more non-perishable food items for the Second Mile Mission food pantry. Food trucks will have items to purchase and folks 21 and older who bring a canned good to donate will receive two tickets for an adult beverage while supplies last. A band playing holiday tunes will add to the festivities. 10 am,
Southern Smoke Foundation presents Southern Smoke Festival
Southern Smoke Foundation will present its fundraiser at Discovery Green. More than 70 culinary stars from across the country will serve food and make the whole dang area smell delicious as hell. There will also be drinks from the best wine, spirit, and beer producers, as well as live music and the opportunity to get married by Saint Arnold. SSF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency relief funds nationwide and access to mental health services for food and beverage workers. 4 pm.
Lone Star Flight Museum presents 8th Annual Hangar Bash
The theme of Lone Star Flight Museum's 8th Annual Hangar Bash is set to the soundtrack of ‘70s and ‘80s funk, soul, disco and groove. It’s going to be a dy-no-mite experience filled with great food, live music, beer, and spirits. Attendees will also have access to museum exhibits, free flight simulators, tours of the vintage Howard 250 and Douglas DC-3, NASA shuttle simulators, a 360 photo booth; and casino tables. This event is for 21+ only. 5 pm.
Sunday, October 4
PetSet presents Fierce & Fabulous Le Brunch
PetSet, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the homeless animal crisis through humane, prevention-focused solutions, presents the return of Fierce & Fabulous Le Brunch, its signature fundraiser. This year’s celebration will feature a live performance by Dogstar, including band members Keanu Reeves, Brett Domrose, and Rob Mailhouse. PetSet will also recognize Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, as this year’s distinguished honoree for her contributions to animal welfare. 1 pm.
POST Houston presents the 4th Annual Houston Bluesfest
The 4th Annual Houston Bluesfest heads downtown for the first time, bringing Houston blues artists together for a celebration of live music, collaborations, and special guests. Trudy Lynn returns to the Bluesfest stage after making her festival debut in 2025. She’ll be joined by blues master Leonard “Lowdown” Brown, guitarist/two-time Blues Music Award winner Jonn Del Toro Richardson, Cris Crochemore Band (who’ll represent the city at the 2027 International Blues Challenge in Memphis), and past IBC winner Mathias Lattin. 4 pm.
TLC and Salt-N-Pepa in concert with En Vogue
A super-concert is coming for those who long for the days of Cross Colours gear, Snapple in glass bottles, and hijinks that weren't shared on social media. Supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC will come to The Woodlands as part of their co-headlining tour, joined by special guest En Vogue. The It’s Iconic tour will feature a night of hits like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," "Push It," "Shoop," "Free Your Mind," and "Don’t Let Go (Love)," bringing together three of the most influential female groups in music history on one stage. 7:30 pm.