The 47th Annual Festival Chicano is a reflection of the artistic creativity that has developed in the Chicano cultural experience after centuries of influence from native peoples, Mexico, Europeans, and the U.S.A.

Chicano music has been historically shaped by many diverse styles such as Mexican rancheras, corridos, mariachi, orchestra, Tejano, conjunto, big band, rhythm and blues, country, rock and roll, and many others. The festival is a celebration of culture through the musical expression of countless generations of artists.

Friday will feature a headlining performance by fiive-time Grammy winner Little Joe, who has been delighting fans with his showmanship and musical excellence for over seven decades. With influences from country, rock, blues, his special blend of Tejano never fails to disappoint.

Saturday will feature a headlining performance by David Lee Garza y Los Musicales. With over 30 years in the industry, they have generated hit after hit with a earthy roots blend of country, Tex-Mex, and straight up Tejano, including “Con El Tiempo”, “Hey David Who’s That Gringo”, and “Cuatro Caminos."