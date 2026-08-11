Rebecca Black in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black comes to Houston in support of her new album, Age of the Exhibitionist.

Rebecca Black comes to Houston in support of her new album, Age of the Exhibitionist.

WHEN

WHERE

White Oak Music Hall
2915 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/rebecca-black-exhibitionism-on-tour-houston-texas-10-03-2026/event/3A0064E80C203866

TICKET INFO

$34-$118

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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