PetSet presents Fierce & Fabulous Le Brunch

eventdetail
Photo by Daniel Ortiz

PetSet, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the homelessanimal crisis through humane, prevention-focused solutions, presents the return of its signature fundraiser, Fierce & Fabulous Le Brunch.

This year’s celebration will feature a special live performance by Dogstar, including band members Keanu Reeves, Brett Domrose, and Rob Mailhouse. PetSet will also recognize Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, as this year’s distinguished honoree for her contributions to animal welfare.

The event will feature a silent auction, live auction opportunities, and immersive programming.

PetSet, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the homelessanimal crisis through humane, prevention-focused solutions, presents the return of its signature fundraiser, Fierce & Fabulous Le Brunch.

This year’s celebration will feature a special live performance by Dogstar, including band members Keanu Reeves, Brett Domrose, and Rob Mailhouse. PetSet will also recognize Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, as this year’s distinguished honoree for her contributions to animal welfare.

The event will feature a silent auction, live auction opportunities, and immersive programming.

WHEN

WHERE

Thompson Houston, by Hyatt
1717 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://pet-set.org/event/2026-fierce-fabulous-le-brunch/

TICKET INFO

$1,250-$250,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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