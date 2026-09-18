Sienna Gingerbread Market

Sienna kicks off the holiday shopping season with the annual Gingerbread Market. A local tradition for more than 20 years, the market will feature more than 60 artisans, crafters, and area vendors.

As in years past, admission is one or more non-perishable food items for the Second Mile Mission food pantry. Food trucks will have items to purchase and guests 21 and older who bring a canned good to donate will receive two tickets for an adult beverage while supplies last. A band playing holiday tunes will add to the festivities.