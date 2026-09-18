Sienna Gingerbread Market

eventdetail
Sienna

Sienna kicks off the holiday shopping season with the annual Gingerbread Market. A local tradition for more than 20 years, the market will feature more than 60 artisans, crafters, and area vendors.

As in years past, admission is one or more non-perishable food items for the Second Mile Mission food pantry. Food trucks will have items to purchase and guests 21 and older who bring a canned good to donate will receive two tickets for an adult beverage while supplies last. A band playing holiday tunes will add to the festivities.

Sienna kicks off the holiday shopping season with the annual Gingerbread Market. A local tradition for more than 20 years, the market will feature more than 60 artisans, crafters, and area vendors.

As in years past, admission is one or more non-perishable food items for the Second Mile Mission food pantry. Food trucks will have items to purchase and guests 21 and older who bring a canned good to donate will receive two tickets for an adult beverage while supplies last. A band playing holiday tunes will add to the festivities.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawmill Lake Club
10323 Mount Logan, Missouri City, TX 77459, USA
https://www.siennatx.com/gingerbread-market

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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