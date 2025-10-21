The Woodlands Arts Council presents Annette Palmer: “Where Distance Meets Connection"

The Woodlands Arts Council will present “Where Distance Meets Connection,” a three-day pop up exhibition featuring the semi-abstract paintings of local artist Annette Palmer. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and explore her collection, which bridges the landscapes of her native Scotland with those of her home in Texas.

Palmer’s work explores the interplay of memory, emotion, and geography through atmospheric compositions that evoke both distance and connection. Her creative process blends experimental and established techniques, including collage, vintage papers, and reflective fragments.

A resident of The Woodlands for over 20 years, Palmer is an established artist whose work has been exhibited locally and internationally. She maintains a studio and gallery space at Winter Street Studios (#C145), part of the Sawyer Yards campus in Houston.

A selection of paintings, small matted original works and prints will be available for purchase during the exhibition, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Woodlands Arts Council.