Where to eat, drink, and party on Halloween
13 lucky Houston spots getting spooky with Halloween food and drinks
Halloween in Houston is much more than fun-sized candy bars and the ever-controversial candy corn — it’s quickly becoming one of the city’s biggest celebrations. We’ve already shared one roundup of Houston spots casting a spell this season, but there are even more ways to get your witch on. Read on for a variety of activities, both family-friendly and 21+ only.
Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventure
Flames flicker in hand-carved pumpkins at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventure during Pumpkins after Dark. From now through November 2, the family-friendly event will include live pumpkin carving by experts, a “Monster Maze” to explore, and Houston-area food trucks dishing out food and drink. Tickets ($19 youth, $23 adults) include access to the amusement park’s rides.
Brenner’s on the Bayou
Decked out diners can try for their chance to win one of three prizes for best costume at Brenner’s Boo on the Bayou party: a night at The Post Oak Hotel, dinner for four at Grotto Ristorante, and happy hour for six at Cadillac Bar. Music, cocktails, and late-night bites will add to the merrymaking. Boo on the Bayou begins at 5 pm on Halloween night.
Buttermilk Baby
Ben Berg’s whimsical diner is whipping up two spooky soft serve treats. Stop by from now until October 31 to sample the Graveyard Delight — chocolate soft serve with Oreo crumbs, gummy worms, and whipped cream — or the Monster Mash Dasher, a vanilla soft serve with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Reese’s Peanut Butter Sauce, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles. Both are priced at $9 for a 12 ounce and $10 for a 16 ounce.
Coltivare
Executive chef Ryan Pera is serving soft sourdough pretzels, a nod to a childhood tradition shared with his dad. Special house made dips will accompany the fresh-baked pretzels, including Mostarda (Italian-style mustard) and beer cheese dip made with pecorino romano and herbs, when ordered by those dining in. Pretzels will be available October 30-November 1, with a special pretzel stand for local trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Craft Pita
Spice up October with Craft Pita’s limited edition "Scary Habanero" hot sauce. The small-batch sauce is available at both locations for $10. At the West University location on Saturday, October 25, patrons who purchase a meal can receive a free pumpkin and decorating kit. Pumpkins are first-come, first-served.
Emma Jane
The Harlow District's European-inspired tea house is transforming into the Paris Opera House for a murder mystery dinner. ‘Masquerade of Shadows’ invites patrons to don masks and play a character role in an interactive, three-course murder mystery dinner. Prizes will be awarded for best detective and best costume. Tickets are $125 a person, with “Masquerade of Shadows” occurring on October 26 at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm.
Endless Bummer
Betelgeuse Betelguese’s gothic tiki bar speakeasy is being haunted this October. The Haunted Luau has taken over Endless Bummer, along with creepy cocktails like the Be Still My Heart, with spiced rum, dark rum, 151, crème de cassis, fresh blackberry, simple, lemon, and soda. Reservations can be made here.
Gazpacho’s
The colorful kiosk in Levy Park invites proud dog parents to bring their dressed up pups to the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on Sunday, October 26. The hair-raising fun continues on Halloween night with a party and loteria beginning at 7 pm. For Dia de los Muertos, loved ones can be remembered on the restaurant's community altar filled with marigolds and offerings. Free face painting runs 6-8 pm on Saturday, November 1, followed by pan de muerto and hot chocolate at 7 pm on Sunday.
The Fancy at Hotel Lucine
The Galveston hotel’s “fine-ish” dining establishment is launching “Fancy After Dark,” a once-a-month happening that promises drag shows, burlesque, raw bar specials, and late-night snacks. The new late-night concept makes its debut with the Halloween show, spotlighting Drag Queen Miss Bitter Betty of Dragula. Entry is complimentary to those with dinner reservations, or to walk-ins after 10 pm, depending on space. The bash is from 10 pm-2 am on Saturday, October 25.
Tipping Point at the Hotel ZaZa Memorial City
Explore the future and examine the past at Hotel ZaZa’s Tipping Point restaurant on October 31. Diners can receive complimentary tarot card readings when dining between 7 pm-9 pm.
North Italia - The Woodlands
This Italian eatery recently added movies to the menu with the launch of a series on the Woodlands Mall lawn. “Hocus Pocus” is flying in for a family-friendly screening at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 29. Yard games, themed coloring sheets, and samples of North Italia’s new salted caramel budino, with espresso fudge, banana, chantilly crème, and toasted pecan toffee, will be on hand.
Puttshack
Hit a hole in one and pair Puttshack’s $9 after 9 pm (for 9 holes) deal with its Frankenstein’s Monster cocktail of tequila, cotton candy syrup, passion fruit, lime juice, and a black salt rim, served in a passion fruit smoke-infused chest. Putters can use the code 9AFTER9 through November 14 to take advantage of the deal, while the monstrous cocktail will be available through November 2. Additionally, Halloween weekend visitors receive a free game card.
Rooftop Cinema Club
Scream queens won’t want to miss this Uptown theater’s “Killin’ It Cinema” on October 31 with a triple feature beginning at 4 pm of “Halloweentown,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Halloween.”
PKL Social
For those who like a side of sports with their movies, the pickleball destination hosts a Halloween movie series October 27–30 at 7p m, and a holiday shindig on Halloween from 7 pm-10 pm with free open play on two courts and a Jell-O shot with each purchase. Come costumed to any of the events for a chance to win prizes.
Toca Madera
The trendy Mexican restaurant is hosting a weekend dedicated to Dia de los Muertos. Diners will enjoy handcrafted, signature cocktails and live music. The celebrations are being held October 31-November 2, with costumes encouraged on Halloween. Reservations can be made here.
The Savoy
The famed Third Ward neighborhood bar is getting spooky this season with a full week of activities and themed cocktails. Savoy staff will be in full costume, with daily costume contests and giveaways, along with patrons treated to surprise shots nightly during “Shots O’Clock.” On All Hallows Eve, a portion of Emancipation Avenue will be blocked off for The Savoy’s kids’ fest block party from 7pm-9pm. The block party will have free food for kids, a trunk or treat, bounce houses, and more family-friendly fun. The festivities also mark the fourth anniversary of Black and Long Watson’s revitalization of the historic bar.
Zanti Cucina Italiana - River Oaks
No better way to toast to witches and wizards than with a Spooky Cocktail Tree boasting either five or 12 beverages. Libations range from the Phantom Fog, with gin, Cointreau, lemon juice, and blackberry hibiscus lavender syrup, to the Wicked Whiskey, a creation of bourbon, Averna, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, and black-infused turbinado sugar with red pearls. The cocktail tree is on the menu through October 31.
On Saturday, October 25, the Italian restaurant is transporting diners to Midnight in Milan. This soiree will feature small bites and cocktails, with a mix of high top tables and more intimate seating. Elegant or sultry costumes are encouraged, with a costume contest awarding prizes to the most eye-catching outfits. Reservations are required. The party is from 9 pm-2 am, with food served until midnight.