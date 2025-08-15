Group Acorde presents REpurpose

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Group Acorde

In REpurpose, Group Acorde premieres A cave in the moon in a first time collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Jasmine Hearn. Created and presented at The Houston Met Dance, this new work has its entire set built with recyclable materials by Allison Miller and an original sound score by Thomas Helton.

A dance to remember and imagine, A cave in the moon is a duet that travels time with choreography by Jasmine Hearn that melds ballet, improvisation, and dances of the familiar to bridge personal herstories between sistering sirens.

In REpurpose, Group Acorde premieres A cave in the moon in a first time collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Jasmine Hearn. Created and presented at The Houston Met Dance, this new work has its entire set built with recyclable materials by Allison Miller and an original sound score by Thomas Helton.

A dance to remember and imagine, A cave in the moon is a duet that travels time with choreography by Jasmine Hearn that melds ballet, improvisation, and dances of the familiar to bridge personal herstories between sistering sirens.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Metropolitan Dance Center
4916 Main St #100, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.groupacorde.org/repurpose2025-tickets?utm_source=Group+Acorde+Contacts&utm_campaign=fcc96c2094-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2025_08_04_09_41&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-fcc96c2094-74875887

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.