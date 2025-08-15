Group Acorde presents REpurpose

In REpurpose, Group Acorde premieres A cave in the moon in a first time collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Jasmine Hearn. Created and presented at The Houston Met Dance, this new work has its entire set built with recyclable materials by Allison Miller and an original sound score by Thomas Helton.

A dance to remember and imagine, A cave in the moon is a duet that travels time with choreography by Jasmine Hearn that melds ballet, improvisation, and dances of the familiar to bridge personal herstories between sistering sirens.

