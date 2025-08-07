University of Houston-Downtown presents "Katrina 20 Years Later: Shipwrecked: How We Go on After the Unthinkable"

Angela Blanchard, who led Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (now BakerRipley) at the time of Hurricane Katrina and most recently served as Houston’s Chief Resilience and Recovery Officer, will present “Shipwrecked: How We Go on After the Unthinkable” as part of the UHD Fall 2025 President’s Lecture Series.

Blanchard’s Shipwrecked Project was born in the aftermath of Katrina and the failure of the levees, when she first began chronicling the stages/states of mind that people experience in the long journey after catastrophic upheaval, “rebirthing” themselves in a new place that they may one day call home.

The event will be a tribute to the human spirit as we understand how New Orleanians - as well as people who have suffered from disasters from around the globe - survived, recovered, and healed.