Train in concert

Photo by Skylar Watkins

Train comes to The Woodlands as part of The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour. The tour will feature Train’s most iconic, chart-topping hits, including “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter,” “Drive By,” and more from their catalog spanning three decades. The band has released 11 albums in their career, most recently AM Gold in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/train-drops-of-jupiter-25-years-the-woodlands-texas-08-14-2026/event/3A006364986282A1

TICKET INFO

$20-$190

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
