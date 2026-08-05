Miller Outdoor Theatre presents Miller Summer Mixtape

Miller Outdoor Theatre will celebrate Houston's thriving local music scene at the 5th Annual Miller Summer Mixtape. Hosted by Alex Middleton of 94.5 The Buzz, the outdoor concert showcases a lineup of homegrown indie artists, including Vortxz, Astro Inn, Astralace, and DJ Mohawk Steve. The performance will also be livestreamed.

Miller Outdoor Theatre will celebrate Houston's thriving local music scene at the 5th Annual Miller Summer Mixtape. Hosted by Alex Middleton of 94.5 The Buzz, the outdoor concert showcases a lineup of homegrown indie artists, including Vortxz, Astro Inn, Astralace, and DJ Mohawk Steve. The performance will also be livestreamed.

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