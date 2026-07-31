DiverseWorks presents Jesus Benavente: "NeustroWorld" opening reception

DiverseWorks will present "NuestroWorld," a satirical solo installation by Brooklyn-based artist Jesus Benavente featuring newly commissioned works. The exhibition turns the gallery into a fictional visitor center for NuestroWorld, encouraging guests to explore Houston beyond the gallery walls and experience the city as an amusement park.

Through satire and spectacle, "NuestroWorld" examines how cities construct identity through tourism, branding, memory, and myth, inviting audiences to reconsider Houston's past and present. The exhibition draws inspiration from pivotal moments in Houston and Texas history, including the opening of the Astrodome and Astroworld in the late 1960s, Selena’s iconic Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo performances in the 1990s, and the folklore surrounding Santa Anna’s capture following the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836, highlighting the city’s recurring cycles of ambition, folly, and heartbreak.

The title plays on “Astroworld” and uses Spanglish to create the phrase "The World Is Ours," reframing Houston’s cultural mythology through humor, nostalgia, and critical reflection.

The installation will be on view through September 13.