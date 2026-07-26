Retro Luxe Museum presents The American Legacy Gala

The Legacy Gala is an exclusive cultural event presented by Retro Luxe Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of the American Alliance of Museums. The evening celebrates fashion history and timeless elegance, featuring a runway exhibition with authentic couture garments from the 1930s-1990s, including designs by Valentino Garavani, Christian Dior, Victor Costa, Norman Hartnell, Hardy Amies, Murray Arbeid, Sorelle Fontana, Bill Blass, and other legendary couturiers.

The collection includes garments associated with Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, alongside iconic American and European fashion. The evening will also feature contemporary designers, live entertainment, music, and an elegant dining atmosphere.