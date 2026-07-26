Retro Luxe Museum presents The American Legacy Gala

eventdetail
Retro Luxe Museum collection

The Legacy Gala is an exclusive cultural event presented by Retro Luxe Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of the American Alliance of Museums. The evening celebrates fashion history and timeless elegance, featuring a runway exhibition with authentic couture garments from the 1930s-1990s, including designs by Valentino Garavani, Christian Dior, Victor Costa, Norman Hartnell, Hardy Amies, Murray Arbeid, Sorelle Fontana, Bill Blass, and other legendary couturiers.

The collection includes garments associated with Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, alongside iconic American and European fashion. The evening will also feature contemporary designers, live entertainment, music, and an elegant dining atmosphere.

The Legacy Gala is an exclusive cultural event presented by Retro Luxe Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of the American Alliance of Museums. The evening celebrates fashion history and timeless elegance, featuring a runway exhibition with authentic couture garments from the 1930s-1990s, including designs by Valentino Garavani, Christian Dior, Victor Costa, Norman Hartnell, Hardy Amies, Murray Arbeid, Sorelle Fontana, Bill Blass, and other legendary couturiers.

The collection includes garments associated with Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, alongside iconic American and European fashion. The evening will also feature contemporary designers, live entertainment, music, and an elegant dining atmosphere.

WHEN

WHERE

Bobby's Steakhouse
1570 S Dairy Ashford Rd b1, Houston, TX 77077, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-american-legacy-gala-by-retro-luxe-museum-tickets-1992964550620?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=PARlRTSATR3UdwZG9mAmV4dG4DYWVtAjEwAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDzEyNDAyNDU3NDI4NzQxNAABp3AZ6t-9ddg-7S7Nx9CULR_KEi3pzp1NbdMhV8jkKRSCbzkTZCF959pvJeOf_aem_d3x9fZ73SIuusDTwWuFFDA

TICKET INFO

$45 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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