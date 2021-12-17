Houston's Megan Thee Stallion inks exclusive new deal with Netflix

Just when it seemed that Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion was having the best year ever, the rapper has made more national news. The 26-year-old rap star has entered into an exclusive, First Look deal with streaming juggernaut Netflix, the company announced.

Under the terms of the deal, Megan (née Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix, per a press release.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Entertainment source Dateline notes that while no details were given about the series that Megan is creating and executive producing, signs point to comedy.

On cue, Netflix’s head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, added: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

One could be forgiven for calling 2021 The Year of Megan. After being featured in Time Magazine’s Most Influential People list last year, the three-time Grammy-winner landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition this year, secured a deal with Popeye’s to produce “Hottie Sauce” (apropos), and graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration.

The Netflix deal won’t be Megan’s first foray into the small screen. Deadline adds that Megan has appeared in HBO Max’s reality competition series Legendary and on NBC’s Good Girls and Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special.