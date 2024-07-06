Theatre Southwest presents The Festival of Originals, otherwise known as The FOO, an annual event in which playwrights all around the world have an opportunity to submit a short play that they’ve written.
Theatre Southwest selects five of these plays, each of which are assigned to different directors. The five plays are then put together in a single show on the stage, performed back-to-back.
List of shows
- Bully by Fernando Dovalina - A distraught father of a girl who has been bullied in school goes to the home of the bullies and confronts him and his parents with a gun.
- At The Drop of a Hat by Priscilla Anderson - A milliner seeks the help of a friendly wizard to find True Love. Along the way, she learns the value of what she already possesses and how to win love without losing herself.
- Bloody Footprints by Michael Yale - Frank is struggling with memory loss after suffering a head injury. Returning home from the hospital he is slowly piecing life back together with the help of his devoted wife. When the grown son comes to dinner one evening things begin to take an unexpected turn.
- Two Couples by Mindy Roll - Two couples arrive at a restaurant to celebrate milestones. One is ambitious and arrogant. The other is not. What do the walls remember? What does it mean to make it?
- Just for the Horror of it by Stephen R. Stewart - A successful businesswoman interviews a high-priced call girl for the position of having an affair with her unknowing husband of many years.
